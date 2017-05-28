UPDATE: Young mother dead after being shot at gas station with baby in back seat

SAN ANTONIO - A young mother died after being shot Saturday night while filling up her car at a southeast-side gas station with her baby girl in the car, police say.

SAPD responded to call around 10:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Goliad Road where they found 25-year-old Summer Perez shot in the stomach.

According to police, Perez was getting gas when a man in a white Ford Expedition pulled up alongside her rolling down his window. The man then shot at Perez striking her several times on the left side of her stomach.

Perez was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she was in serious condition but later passed away due to her injuries. The baby girl was not injured.

SAPD said Perez and the suspect might have known each other and a “prior incident” may have triggered this shooting.

