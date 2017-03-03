Upshur Co. Sheriff's office investigating death of 11-month-old child

UPSHUR COUNTY - An 11-month-old is dead from injuries that happened at a home in Upshur County.
According to a report from the Sheriff's office, the child was found injured at a home in the 700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2088 and was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburg. The child later died from his/her injuries.
Authorities are still investigating what happened and we have a reporter working on getting more information on this developing story.
