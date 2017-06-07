Upshur County man indicted for murder in connection with stepfather's death

Clinton Ray Allen (Upshur County Jail)

An Upshur County man has been indicted for murder in connection with his stepfather's death on April 6.

An Upshur County grand jury returned the murder indictment on June 2 for Clinton Ray Allen. Allen was arrested on April 6 after a welfare check concern led to the discovery of his stepfather, James Earl Robinson's, body.

According to a police report, injuries to the body led deputies to treat the case as a homicide, and details led them to Sweet Gum Road later that same day where they located and arrested Allen for public intoxication and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe Robinson was shot over a family-related dispute.

Allen remains in the Upshur County Jail on bonds totaling over $1 million.

