U.S. News Ranks UT Tyler Online Nursing No. 1 in Texas, Fifth in Nation

The University of Texas at Tyler’s online graduate nursing program is one of the best in the United States, landing fifth place nationally in rankings released by U.S. News and World Report this month.



UT Tyler was the No. 1 ranked Texas university as well, out of 13 appearing on the list. UT Tyler tied for fifth out of 159 nationally-ranked programs.



“The ranking validates the excellent work of the faculty and staff at our College of Nursing of Health Sciences, as well as the professional impact of our students,” said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. “Whether engaging our students face-to-face or online, our goal is to ensure their academic and career success.”



Additionally, according to U.S. News data, UT Tyler is the No. 1 lowest cost (per credit) among the top 10 online nursing graduate programs.



“The beauty of online programs is that students can access the best programs from nearly anywhere,” said Dr. Yong Tai Wang, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UT Tyler. “So if you want to study nursing at a top-ten master’s program, you are not going to find anything even close to being as affordable to UT Tyler – even if you are paying out-of-state tuition rates.”



The magazine’s ranking methodology considers quality of student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, peer reputation and admissions selectivity.



“This recognition reflects upon our faculty and staff who provide a stellar education focused on student success within a caring environment. Our alumni carry that philosophy of caring forward as they serve communities to improve health here in East Texas and around the globe,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, executive director and professor for the School of Nursing at UT Tyler. —more—

UT Tyler tied with John Hopkins University, George Washington University and University of South Carolina for fifth place.



“Our masters-level nursing students are emerging leaders who are competitive throughout the healthcare industry,” Tidwell said. “We’re proud of how our nursing graduates are helping improve the health of East Texans and their patients coast to coast.”



More information about the U.S. News Best Online Master’s Nursing program rankings can be found here: https://www.usnews.com/education/onlineeducation/nursing/rankings.



