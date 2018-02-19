UT Tyler receives major investment from John Soules Foods, renames largest college on campus

System.Object

TYLER - The University of Texas at Tyler's largest college is getting a large investment and name change, according to a press release issued Monday morning.

The College of Business and Technology will be renamed Soules College of Business, as part of an agreement for John Soules Foods to make a major investment supporting student success at the college.

"We are extremely grateful to the Soules family and John Soules Foods for this investment that will have a tremendous impact on thousands of students who attend the Soules College of Business," said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. "John Soules Foods is leading the way in showing how private business can partner in The University of Texas at Tyler's vision to be the economic and educational driver of East Texas."

This investment is the largest single private contribution to the university in its history.

The agreement coincides with the university's plan to open a 140,000 sq ft facility by Fall 2018 to house the programs serving the 2,700 students in the Soules College of Business, the largest of UT Tyler's six colleges.

“The John Soules Family welcomes this opportunity to combine the unlimited talent and potential

of The University of Texas at Tyler with the John Soules Foods team of dedicated women and

men to better serve the American and global consumer,” said John Soules Sr., Chairman of John

Soules Foods. “Together we will discover new ways to bring value to the marketplace. This

alliance will create a venue for academic knowledge to apply theory and to offer firsthand

training to students.”

The contribution will go toward the university endowment to provide funds in perpetuity for Soules College of Business student scholarships, business innovation grants and research.

