Va. Gov. Terry McAuliffe pardons mom facing deportation

RICHMOND (WUSA9) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe pardoned a mother of two who is facing federal deportation after a minor driving offense.

The mother, Liliana Cruz Mendez, was convicted of a driving infraction in 2013.

“I hope it will send a clear message that tearing this family apart will not make our Commonwealth or our country safer,” he wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

McAuliffe urged President Donald Trump and his administration to focus their immigration enforcement efforts on “legitimate threats to our public safety.”

According to our news partners at The Washington Post, she was detained on May 18 during a routine check-in with ICE officials.

Mendez lives in Falls Church with her husband and two children. She was previously granted two stays of deportation by the Obama administration.

Read the full statement from McAuliffe below.

Today I pardoned Lilian Cruz Mendez, a mother of two who lives in Falls Church, for minor driving offenses that may contribute to her deportation. While this pardon will not necessarily ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agrees to return Ms. Mendez to her husband and two children, I hope it will send a clear message that tearing this family apart will not make our Commonwealth or our country safer. If President Trump and his administration are serious about making our nation safer, they will release Ms. Mendez, focus their immigration enforcement efforts on legitimate threats to our public safety and get behind the comprehensive immigration reform our nation needs.

