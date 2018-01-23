Vandals cause power outage in Rusk Co., 911 currently down

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

Up to 1,000 people in Rusk and Panola counties are left without internet and phone services due to a break in at an Eastex Telephone Company facility in the Pine Hill area.

The incident resulted in five cell towers going down, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

Services went down around 3 a.m. and crews have been working since to restore services. They're hoping to have services restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the break in was to steal copper.

