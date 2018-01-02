Vehicle pursuit leads to drug arrest

Police car (Photo: Chalabala, chalabala.cz)

On December 29, Palestine Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Cadillac on West Spring Street near Upper Lake Road.

As officers began to make the stop, the vehicle began to take off, according to Palestine Police

During the pursuit, the driver was seen throwing a substance out of the driver’s window. Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately 7.5 miles, ending with the vehicle stopping at the Lone Pine Baptist Church.

The driver, identified as Charles Goree, 64, of Palestine, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers were able to recover approximately 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was thrown out during the pursuit.

Goree was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charges of evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Bond was set at $17,500.



© 2018 KYTX-TV