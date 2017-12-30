VIDEO | Bodycam captures squirrel jumping at officer

BROCKPORT, NY -- It wasn’t your typical break-in call that police in Brockport, New York, were called to.

A resident called police to report that a squirrel had gotten into her home and was eating cookies in the kitchen. Two officers went to check it out, weren't expecting what happened next.

The squirrel jumped at one of the officer and it was captured on bodycam!

The squirrel was eventually captured and released.

