Video of twin boys, sick with the flu, comforting each other shows how a hug can go a long way.

Kristina Watters posted the cell phone video of Kolby and Kylan to her Instagram and Facebook pages on Monday. By Thursday afternoon, the Facebook post had 22,000 likes and more than 36,000 shares.

It was on Saturday when Kristina noticed Kolby had a fever.

"Not even cold symptoms, just a fever, and as the days have gone by they developed a cough and runny nose," she said.

Her 2-year old twins tested positive for the flu this weekend. Kolby was first. He started showing symptoms on Friday. She took him to Harbin Clinic Immediate in Rome, Ga. on Saturday. By Sunday, Kylan was showing symptoms too.

"We were very concerned. I took Kyland to Floyd Medical Center's emergency room. The whole day he didn't eat or drink anything. No wet diaper. Both of them have by lying down since Saturday. I mean, they are two years old, I (usually) have to make them take naps," she said.

Wednesday was the first day the boys showed signs of improvement. They will be out of daycare the entire week, which means Kristina too will miss a week from work to care for them. She also has an 8-year-old son, who is sick with the flu.

Her children were prescribed Tamiflu, but Kristina said the pharmacies she went to in Rome, did not have Tamiflu. She's been giving them Children's Tylenol, Children's Motrin and keeping them hydrated.

Kristina said none of her children received a flu vaccine, but now she'll make sure they get one in the future. She said she had to vaccinated for her job.

As for her video going viral, "I'm feeling shocked. I post about them all the time. I love my babies of course. The flu is a big deal."

