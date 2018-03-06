KYTX
Close
Breaking News TEXAS PRIMARIES: Results
Close

VIDEO: Va. man hit by his own car while trying to escape police

A man in Fairfax County jumps out of his car while being chased by police. After leaving the vehicle, he attempts to flee, only to be hit by his still-moving vehicle.

Zachary Majernik, WUSA 4:45 PM. CST March 06, 2018

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A man in Fairfax County jumped out of his car while being chased by police. After leaving the vehicle, he attempted to run away, only to be hit by his still-moving vehicle. 

The incident was all caught on an officer's dash camera.

The man did not receive any injuries, police said, but he was arrested and charged with a DWI, among other charges. 

FCPD shared the story on Twitter, labeling it one of their #FCPDStrangerCalls, with a logo reminiscent of Stranger Things.

And here's the video also posted by Fairfax County Police: 

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories