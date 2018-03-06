VIDEO: Va. man hit by his own car while trying to escape police

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A man in Fairfax County jumped out of his car while being chased by police. After leaving the vehicle, he attempted to run away, only to be hit by his still-moving vehicle.

The incident was all caught on an officer's dash camera.

The man did not receive any injuries, police said, but he was arrested and charged with a DWI, among other charges.

FCPD shared the story on Twitter, labeling it one of their #FCPDStrangerCalls, with a logo reminiscent of Stranger Things.

CARma: Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. Oops. He got hit by his own car. He’s okay physically, but is charged with DWI – 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges. #FCPDStrangerCalls pic.twitter.com/I2FQvt6uSu — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 6, 2018

And here's the video also posted by Fairfax County Police:

