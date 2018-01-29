KYTX
Viral video shows rat bathing itself like a human

Nia Wesley, KENS 3:23 PM. CST January 29, 2018

Just when we thought we'd seen it all!

A video of a rat standing on its two back legs lathering his furry body with soap is making its rounds across social media.

Check out the insane video below:

Social media exploded when the video surfaced over the weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's unclear where the video was taken. 

