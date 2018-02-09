Photo courtesy Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

A former Groveton ISD coach was sentenced to 20 years in jail for indecency with a child.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shared a photo of Jeremy Carroll being escorted to jail to await transport to TDJC, stating in part that Carroll 'showed no remorse' and was more concerned about his cat and dog than about his sentence.

Carroll was sentenced Thursday by Judge Kaycee Jones after Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro presented the case in court.

