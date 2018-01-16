WATCH: ETX superintendent puts twist on school closure announcement

BIG SANDY - One East Texas Superintendent went above and beyond to share that students would have another snow day on Wednesday.

Most schools in East Texas closed Tuesday due to the ice and snow that fell overnight, giving much of the area a great day to enjoy the winter wonderland.

However, Big Sandy ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff decided to announce an additional snow day in a totally different way:

Ratcliff stated he was just going to send out a social post, but his wife said he should sing it. He told her 'I'll sing it if you write it!" And so she did.

Turns out he has a great singing voice! Since posting his video, it has been viewed over 13,000 times, has almost 300 reactions and has been shared almost 700 times.

Enjoy the extra snow day kids!

