SCOTTSVILLE, TEXAS - Scottsville residents are cleaning up after a tornado blew through their small community seven miles east of Marshall on Saturday.

One resident said the noise was deafening as he took cover with his daughter.

"Well, at first it sounded like a train," Walter Johnson said. " Then I said, that ain't no train. By that time I see these leaves blowin' round then [sic] trees started fallin' so I saw it. It was a tornado!"

Johnson's home was spared, but his next door neighbor's house was completely destroyed. Thankfully, the neighbor survived.

Cory Cambre shot the above footage of the tornado as it crossed Farm-to-Market 2199 near the intersection of Highway 80 near Scottsville.

The National Weather Service has preliminarily rated the tornado as an EF-2, and will update the rating once it hears back from the survey team.

Meanwhile, residents will continue to clean up and count their blessings that no one was hurt.

