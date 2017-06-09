WATCH LIVE: Chase ends in fiery crash, standoff on Arlington interstate

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Police say an occupant of an 18-wheeler has been taken into custody after a pursuit with Fort Worth officers ended in a fiery crash and standoff on Interstate 30 Friday afternoon in Arlington.

Authorities haven't revealed if the occupant was the driver or if there were any other people inside the 18-wheeler.

"As of right now a female can be seen inside of the cabin but we do not know if anyone else is in the truck or the condition of the female or if she is the only person inside," said Bradley Perez, a spokesman with Fort Worth police, before a person was taken into custody.

We are backing up to take cover as SWAT attempts to make forced entry at this point. pic.twitter.com/x7jTeFPYWf — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

The chase began when a semi began hitting vehicles on West Freeway in the area of Montgomery Street in Fort Worth, Perez said. Fort Worth officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused, which spurred the pursuit.

Perez said the semi hit several more vehicles before it crashed and caught fire in Arlington.

Fort Worth police report a second driver involved in the semi crash "was able to escape" the car and transported to an area hospital. That driver's condition is unknown.

The burnt vehicle behind the semi, the driver was able to escape and get to the hospital. Unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/JaPYpfcD5e — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

Westbound I-30 was reopened after the occupant was taken into custody.

© 2017 WFAA-TV