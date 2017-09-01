Water main break slows traffic on Old Jacksonville Highway; Jack Elementary without water

A water main break on Old Jacksonville Highway is causing traffic delays near the Knollwood subdivision.

There are reports of low water pressure in the area and Jack Elementary was without water at 11 a.m.

There are not plans at this point to close the school. Bottled water is available for children at the school and buckets of water are being used to flush toilets.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said the water issue at Jack was the second situation at an elementary school Friday morning. Students at Rice Elementary had to shelter in place after an ammonia leak at the nearby Brookshire's warehouse early Friday.

"We've had challenges at two campuses today but we are having a great closing to the first week of school," Crawford said. "Kids are in the classrooms and teachers are still taking care of business."

Southern Utilities confirms that crews are on the scene the water main break. The company isn’t sure how long the repair will take.

Refresh for updates.

