WCSO: Ex-jail administrator forged document allowing inmate escape

David McGee (Mineola Monitor) | Samantha Melvin (Wood County Jail)

WOOD COUNTY - New details have been released in the case of a former Wood County jail administrator arrested Feb. 8 after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, David McGee allegedly forged a government document that allowed Wood County inmate, Samantha Melvin, to be released.

McGee was arrested and charged with tampering with a government document and facilitating escape, and is in the Hopkins County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

Samantha Melvin was caught and charged with escape. She is back in the Wood County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

McGee resigned after allegations surfaced of possible inappropriate contact between him and a former inmate.

(© 2017 KYTX)