WEATHER BLOG: Latest in road closures, flooding advisories in ETX

EAST TEXAS - Below is updated list of current road conditions during the latest round of wet weather passing through East Texas.
Thurs., Feb. 22:
- 11:08 a.m. - Thursday: Smith County Road 354 off Farm-to-Market Road 354 is closed due to high water over the road. This is southeast of Winona and barricades are in place until the water recedes.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wed., Feb. 21:
Smith County is watching a few roads for flash flooding, including Country Road 411, Country Road 451, and Country Road 2180.
