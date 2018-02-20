Well-known Austin developer arrested for child indecency

Christopher Milam. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - A well known Austin-based developer has been accused of indecency with a child, police said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher F. Milam, 56, allegedly exposed himself in front of a 7-year-old girl on two different occasions. Documents show Milam knew the girl through her mother.

Milam is known for his company International Development Management (IDM), acquiring a massive industrial campus to convert into a data center and office space in 2015.

Police told KVUE Milam was arrested Tuesday morning.

The victim told police that Milam first exposed himself when he removed his robe while helping her build a play fort in her bedroom.

According to the affidavit, Milam told the victim he allegedly removed his robe because "he felt hot." Police said the victim's mother was asleep at this time. Milam allegedly told the victim to keep the incident a "secret" from her mother.

Police said that the second incident allegedly occurred when the victim asked him for help opening a toy package, and he exposed himself again allegedly telling the victim "he felt hot." The victim told police that Milam also asked her if "she wanted to touch it."

The victim told police on Oct. 10, 2017 that both incidents occurred at Milam's home, the Four Season Hotel in Austin, according to the affidavit.

Milam has been charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a third degree felony.

