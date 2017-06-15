When Alamodome's beer ran dry, Metallica fans cried 'Nothing Else Matters'

SAN ANTONIO - Before the Metallica concert was able to ‘Fade to Black,’ “One” thing was “Sad but True,” fans left no "Whiskey in the Jar”…or really, fans left no beer in the Alamodome.

San Antonio drank all the beer in the Alamodome before @Metallica came on stage....No Wonder I Couldn't Get A Beer During Metallica — White Panther (@1Sol210) June 15, 2017

For many concertgoers, “The Memory Remains” of what they say was an epic night, but so does the anger in the “Blackened” hearts of those unable to enjoy a brew while at the concert.

Awesome show. Please get better WiFi and concessions in the Alamodome. How do you run out of beer and only have 2 workers in a stand? — GeneBarris3 (@GGenebarris) June 15, 2017

The Alamodome seemed amiss to understand that for Metallica fans, “Nothing Else Matters” like good music and a nice cold beer.

Well, here’s where the beer may have ended up…

got thrown in and out of a constant mosh pit and a gallon of beer thrown on me and almost passed out but that's ok #Metallica — jess (@jessiicahelen) June 15, 2017

All we can say is, “major party foul!” Hopefully, this blunder doesn’t land the Alamodome in with “The Unforgiven.”

