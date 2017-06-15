KYTX
When Alamodome's beer ran dry, Metallica fans cried 'Nothing Else Matters'

Nicholas Zamora, KENS 5:28 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Before the Metallica concert was able to ‘Fade to Black,’ “One” thing was “Sad but True,” fans left no "Whiskey in the Jar”…or really, fans left no beer in the Alamodome.

For many concertgoers, “The Memory Remains” of what they say was an epic night, but so does the anger in the “Blackened” hearts of those unable to enjoy a brew while at the concert.

The Alamodome seemed amiss to understand that for Metallica fans, “Nothing Else Matters” like good music and a nice cold beer.

Well, here’s where the beer may have ended up…

All we can say is, “major party foul!” Hopefully, this blunder doesn’t land the Alamodome in with “The Unforgiven.”

