When can we expect the rain to diminish?

HOUSTON - As torrential rain, catastrophic flooding and severe winds continue to hit the southeastern part of Texas, an end to Harvey seems nowhere in sight.

SUNDAY:

The track for Hurricane Harvey has not changed much and is currently stationary between Vanderbilt and Matagorda Bay. It will take about another day for the system to move across the bay. Harvey is then forecasted to move out into the Gulf of Mexico.

As Hurricane Harvey moves out, it may be able to pick up a little bit of energy, but the storm is not expected to restrengthen.

MONDAY:

Harvey is then expected to move up the coast Monday around 8 p.m. and then make a second landfall on the western end of Galveston Island.

TUESDAY:

Come Tuesday night, Harvey will be in a position again to bring in more torrential flooding rains. If the track holds, then it will move north and the Houston area could get a so-called "core rain" event sometime Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY EVENING/THURSDAY

It's not until Wednesday evening into Thursday that we begin to see the rain to diminish and move out of our area up to Nacogdoches.

