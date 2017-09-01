KYTX
Close

Where do I belong?: WWII army gravemarker found, police looking for family

KYTX 4:02 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

LONGVIEW - Police have found a WWII gravemarker and are asking for help locating family members.

Anyone with information about this marker can call Longview Police at 903-237-1170.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories