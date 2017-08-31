Whitehouse gas leak scene cleared, evacuees return to businesses

System.Object

WHITEHOUSE - Officials were clearing the scene of a Whitehouse gas leak that cause the precautionary evacuation of a business park and temporarily closed a road.

The Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Texas Highway 110 before noon on Thursday.

Officials with the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department said the pressure release value on a gas line opened, but did not close like it was supposed to do.

As a precaution, several businesses were evacuated as well as one home.

Jim Russell Road was also closed temporarily from Highway 110 to Rhones Quarter Road.

Atmos Energy lowered the pressure on the gas line, causing the valve to close, and people were allowed back in their buildings just after noon.

The company was expected to remain on scene to make sure the line continues working properly, and gas service will continue for the area.

Whitehouse Fire, Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the call.

