Whitehouse HS band performs for veterans at WWII memorial in D.C.

TYLER - Students in the First District of Texas' Whitehouse High School Band made Monday a Memorial Day celebration to remember after performing for veterans accompanied by Rep. Louie Gohmert at the WWII memorial in Washington D.C.

The performance was part of the Brookshire Grocery Co.'s 14th Annual Heroes Flight to Washington D.C. to show how much appreciation the company has for those who have bravely served.

A total of 24 men and women were celebrated for their service and sacrifice, with some being honored with a sendoff at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport as they headed to the country's capital.

The heroes were also accompanied by Rep. Louie Gohmert, who also listened to the band performance.

