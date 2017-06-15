Wife of James Hodgkinson: 'I was shocked'

Sue Hodgkinson, wife of accused Virginia shooter James Hodgkinson, speaks to reporters the day after the attack. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The wife of James Hodgkinson, the man accused of opening fire on a Congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, spoke to reporters for the first time since the shooting on Thursday.

Suzanne Hodgkinson was visibly shaken during the interview as she was escorted by St. Clair Deputy Chief Rick Wagner. She said she hasn't been with her husband since March, when he moved to the Washington D.C. area. At the time he told his wife that he was moving to work with people to change the tax brackets.

"I can't believe he did this. I cannot believe it," she said.

Mrs. Hodgkinson says she was at work when she first heard the news. She says she learned her husband was involved when she received a call from a news reporter.

"I just don't know what to tell you people," she told reporters. "I had no idea this was going to happen, and I don't know what to say about it. I can't wrap my head around it."

The Hodgkinsons had been married almost 30 years. Mrs. Hodgkinson said her husband sold almost everything from his businesses before he moved to the east coast.

"I'm sorry that he did this, but there's nothing I can do about it," she said.

