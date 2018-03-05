Williamson County Deputy fired for allegedly resisting arrest, public intoxication

File photo

AUSTIN - The Williamson County Sherriff's Office fired one of its deputies after he or she was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and public intoxication in Austin.

The Sheriff's Office said police arrested the deputy on March 3 at 9 p.m. The deputy was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

According to officials, other charges could be pending in the case, but little is known about those possible charges.

Officials said, effective immediately, the deputy has been placed on indefinite suspension.

The Sheriff's Office said they won't release the name of the deputy until 48 hours after the incident.

No other information was immediately released.

