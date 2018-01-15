WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Weather updates, cancellations and closings

EAST TEXAS - The wintry mix is headed our way and CBS19 has you covered. Here is where you will find the latest closings, cancellations, delays and winter weather.

2:50 p.m. Jan. 15 - Tyler ISD and The University of Texas at Tyler will announce decision before 6 a.m. Tues. Jan. 16.

Athens announces a 2-hour delayed start Tues. Jan. 16.

2:08 p.m. Jan. 15 - "Terrific Tuesdays' Alzheimer's Day Club will not meet Tues. Jan. 16.

1:42 p.m. Jan. 15 - ABC Son Shine School in Longview will be closed Tues. Jan. 16.

1:21 p.m. Jan 15 - Panola College will close all locations on Tues. Jan 16.

12:37 p.m. Jan. 15 - Cushing ISD, Van ISD and Huntington ISD announce a 10 a.m. start Tuesday morning.

12:05 p.m. Jan 15 - Eustace ISD announces cancellation for Tues. Jan. 16.

9:00 a.m. from Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich:

The forecast has not changed a whole lot. Still anticipating 2-3" of snow for our more populated areas (Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Henderson). A winter storm warning was issued earlier this morning for most of East Texas. Warnings are typically issued when the NWS has a high confidence in how the event will play out. Rain will become more widespread throughout the evening. As the cold front moves through, it will quickly drop our temperatures. It will be a fast transition from rain to freezing rain/sleet into snow. Ice accumulations will be about 0.01" or less. Not anticipating any significant impacts from the ice. As the snow continues to fall, it'll accumulate across East Texas. Road conditions will start going downhill beginning at 9 PM for our N. Counties, 3 AM for our Central Counties and 9 AM for our S. Counties. Roads are going to be very slick for tomorrow morning's commute. Overpasses, bridges and secondary roads are going to be the primary concern for black ice. High's will stay in the upper 20's on Tuesday. Wednesday morning temperatures will drop into the 20's and teens. High's on Wednesday are going to struggle to make it above freezing. This is going to postpone any widespread melting until Thursday afternoon. Long story short.... impacts with the snow will likely continue through Thursday. I wouldn't be surprised if school's close for both Tuesday and Wednesday.



