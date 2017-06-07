Woman intentionally hit by truck, kidnapped in Palestine

PALESTINE - Palestine police are looking for a woman that was intentionally hit by a truck and then forcibly kidnapped early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of West Palestine Avenue and Esplanade Street around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses explained that a woman got out of a red older model extended cab truck, then was apparently intentionally hit by the driver of the truck.

Witnesses tried to help the woman, but the driver got out of the truck holding a gun, and forcibly ordered the woman to get back into the truck. He then drove away, traveling westbound on Palestine Avenue.

Police canvassed the area, but did not locate the vehicle, and have no description of the occupants.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Palestine Police at 903-729-2254, or submit a tip anonymously by texting PALPD plus the information to 847411.

© 2017 KYTX-TV