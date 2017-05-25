You can text 911 in these Texas counties

You can text 911 in many Texas counties. Photo: iStock

Details continue to emerge surrounding a deadly, multi-county RV chase that ended in flames early Thursday morning in Arlington.

But as we learn more about the suspect and his relationship with a woman and kids who were in the car during the chase, the incident also shed light on a relatively little-known fact: In many counties, you can text 911.

Candie Price, who was with Tony Kelly, Sr. inside a Winnebago RV during the police pursuit early Thursday, texted 911 saying she had been shot. A log of the text conversation shows her giving a dispatcher location information and even pleading that police “please kill him [Kelly].”

In Texas, nearly 200 police departments in dozens of counties offer 911 texting, according to a Federal Communications Commission document.

Click the image below or go here to download a PDF of all the Texas counties in which you can text 911.

