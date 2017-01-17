APEC Brings MLB Stars Together With Prospects

APEC is one of the greatest training facilities for elite athletes in East Texas. Every winter, MLB players from this area come back to train at APEC during the offseason. Former Lufkin Hudson star and current San Francisco Giants 1st baseman Brandon Belt enjoys working with his fellow East Texans. "I think the coolest thing about this is that you get to play with other athletes from around the area," Belt stated.

There's a wide variety of players that use the facilities, including the young prospects and the seasoned veterans. One of the veterans is Whitehouse native Josh Tomlin, who is fresh off his World Series appearance last year. He's been using APEC for over 10 years and enjoys being a mentor to the younger guys. "Its fun. It's an atmosphere where I'm the oldest guy here and I get to compete with the younger guys. The one thing I can do is help them get better and pass on as much information as I can."

Many of the younger players try to soak up as much knowledge as they can from the veterans. Tyler native JB Moss was just drafted last year and is currently playing in the Braves farm system. He enjoys being around the veterans because it inspires him to make it to the big leagues. "It's cool speaking to guys like Brandon Belt and Josh Tomlin. Those guys are living the dream, and all us minor league guys are just chasing it. To be able to work out with those guys, day in and day out, gives you confidence moving forward."

Despite the high level of competition, the brotherhood remains deep between the East Texas ball players. Padres pitcher Tyrell Jenkins says, "We're all really good friends. We talk all day everyday outside of the field."

(© 2017 KYTX)