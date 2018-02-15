Area Round Of Playoffs Begins For Some Girls Teams

WINONA - On Tuesday, the bi-district round of the playoffs wrapped up...and just 48 hours later, it was time for the area round to begin.

We had 38 East Texas teams make it to round 2 of the postseason. Of that group, 15 were in action on Thursday night.

Click the video to see highlights from the Troup-Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs-Lone star games...and see all the scores from Thursday night's action below.

5A REGION 2

Frisco Lone Star - 71

Sulphur Springs - 41

4A REGION 3

Hardin-Jefferson - 68

Huntington - 39

Diboll - 42

Houston Yates - 62

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 60

Ponder - 64

Winona - 46

Mt. Vernon - 73

Troup - 55

Winnsboro - 61

Pottsboro - 53

Alba-Golden - 37

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 43

Harmony - 30

2A REGION 2

Martins Mill - 90

Clarksville - 44

Honey Grove - 48

Hawkins - 33

2A REGION 3

Tenaha - 42

Broaddus - 7

Douglass - 56

Hull-Daisetta - 21

© 2018 KYTX-TV