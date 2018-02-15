KYTX
Area Round Of Playoffs Begins For Some Girls Teams

HS Basketball Girls Area Rd. Recap 2-15

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:49 PM. CST February 15, 2018

WINONA - On Tuesday, the bi-district round of the playoffs wrapped up...and just 48 hours later, it was time for the area round to begin.

We had 38 East Texas teams make it to round 2 of the postseason. Of that group, 15 were in action on Thursday night.

Click the video to see highlights from the Troup-Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs-Lone star games...and see all the scores from Thursday night's action below.

 

5A REGION 2

Frisco Lone Star - 71
Sulphur Springs - 41

 

4A REGION 3

Hardin-Jefferson - 68
Huntington - 39
 
Diboll - 42
Houston Yates - 62

 

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 60
Ponder - 64
 
Winona - 46
Mt. Vernon - 73
 
Troup - 55
Winnsboro - 61
 
Pottsboro - 53
Alba-Golden - 37
 
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 43
Harmony - 30

 

2A REGION 2

Martins Mill - 90
Clarksville - 44
 
Honey Grove - 48
Hawkins - 33

 

2A REGION 3

Tenaha - 42
Broaddus - 7
 
Douglass - 56
Hull-Daisetta - 21

