Area Round Of Playoffs Begins For Some Girls Teams

WINONA - On Tuesday, the bi-district round of the playoffs wrapped up...and just 48 hours later, it was time for the area round to begin.
We had 38 East Texas teams make it to round 2 of the postseason. Of that group, 15 were in action on Thursday night.
Click the video to see highlights from the Troup-Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs-Lone star games...and see all the scores from Thursday night's action below.
5A REGION 2
Frisco Lone Star - 71
Sulphur Springs - 41
4A REGION 3
Hardin-Jefferson - 68
Huntington - 39
Diboll - 42
Houston Yates - 62
3A REGION 2
Edgewood - 60
Ponder - 64
Winona - 46
Mt. Vernon - 73
Troup - 55
Winnsboro - 61
Pottsboro - 53
Alba-Golden - 37
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 43
Harmony - 30
2A REGION 2
Martins Mill - 90
Clarksville - 44
Honey Grove - 48
Hawkins - 33
2A REGION 3
Tenaha - 42
Broaddus - 7
Douglass - 56
Hull-Daisetta - 21
