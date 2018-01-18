ASB Player and Coach of the Year Announced

TYLER - For the last 6 years, American State Bank has picked a player of the week throughout the high school football season.

While there have been a lot of players of the week, there have only been 3 players of the year. Patrick Mahomes (2012, 2013) and Bryson Smith (2015, 2016) each won twice and Zach Hall (2014) won once.

This year, a 4th East Texan joined that exclusive club as Van senior quarterback Garrett Moseley was named American State Bank Player of the Year.

"It's a great feeling and definitely a great honor to be classified with all these great athletes," Moseley said.

The other award handed out on Thursday night was for the American State Bank Coach of the Year and that went to Henderson's Phil Castles. He led the Lions to an 11-3 record this past year and their first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2014.

Castles says, "To be recognized as coach of the year is obviously a special award, especially with so many good coaches in this area."

Castles is just the 2nd coach to win this award. Former Mineola and current Hallsville head coach Joe Drennon won the first two awards in 2015 and 2016.

© 2018 KYTX-TV