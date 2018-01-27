ASC East Battle Between LeTourneau and UT Tyler

LONGVIEW- The UT Tyler and LeTourneau basketball programs faced off in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at LeTourneau University.

In the women's game, the Patriots came out on fire with a 10-0 lead to start the game. UT Tyler never looked back as they won comfortably 82-61. Carissa Spiker led the Patriots with 15 points, while Alex Kochner pitched in 13 points and 14 rebounds. Alexandria Thorne led the Yellowjackets with 19 points. With the win, the Patriots move to 8-4 in conference play.

In the men's game, LeTourneau got the best of the Patriots with a 101-78 victory. Nate West continued his dominant play as he dropped a game-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Caleb Loggins contributed 24 points and seven rebounds on the day. The Patriots had 4 players in double figures, including Skylar Hadden who led the team with 18 points.

Both programs meet again next Thursday at UT Tyler.

