Athletes Getting Ready For 7th Annual FCA All-Star Games

TYLER - There are a lot of very good high school athletes all over East Texas. And for one week a year, they all get together in Tyler.

The 7th annual FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Games will take place this week and while the teams have been on the practice field for a few days, on Thursday, they all got together for their official team picture.

This all-star game is a little different because it combines players from all classes together onto one team. And the players enjoy getting a chance to compete with players from different parts of the region and from different sized schools.

The actual all-star games will take place on Friday and Saturday. The baseball and softball games will be on Friday night at UT Tyler, while the football game will be on Saturday night at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

© 2017 KYTX-TV