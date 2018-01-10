Baker Mayfield Wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER - The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given out every year to the best college football player with ties to the state of Texas.

Each of the last 2 years, an East Texan has been one of the finalists. This year, while several East Texans were on the watch list, none were finalists. But the 5 finalists this year each had impressive credentials.

And the 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner is Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield had an exceptional season. He won the Heisman Trophy, he's a finalist for the Walter Camp player of the year award, and he led the nation in several passing categories.

Mayfield says, "I grew up an OU fan but I still ran around the backyard like Earl Campbell trying to run people over. If you're an athlete from Texas you know exactly who Earl Campbell is this is such and honor for me."

Earl Campbell adds, "It takes a team to do what he did and that's what the award is built on...I think that as a community that he passed the test."

EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD WINNERS

2017 - Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma QB)

2016 - D'Onta Foreman (Texas RB)

2015 - Greg Ward, Jr. (Houston QB)

2014 - Trevone Boykin (TCU QB)

2013 - Bryce Petty (Baylor QB)

