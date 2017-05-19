Baseball/Softball Playoff Recap from May 19

TYLER - Friday, May 19, was one of the busier (and notable) sports days in East Texas. Not only did the high school baseball and softball playoffs continue, but it was day 2 of the NCAA DIII Baseball West Regional and the NJCAA District C Baseball tournament...and day 1 of the NCAA DIII Softball Super Regionals.

If you missed any of the action, we have all your highlights and scores.

NCAA DIII Softball Super Regional

UT Tyler def. ETBU 9-1 (UT Tyler leads series 1-0)

NCAA DIII Baseball - West Regional

Concordia def. UT Tyler 5-2 (UT Tyler's season comes to an end)

NJCAA District C Baseball Tournament

TJC def. Eastfield 9-2 (TJC moves into championship game)

High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Kilgore def. Gilmer 2-0 (series tied 1-1)

Gilmer def. Kilgore 6-5 (Gilmer wins series 2-1)

Pleasant Grove def. Canton 1-0 (Pleasant Grove wins series 2-0)

Whitesboro def. Edgewood 4-1 (Whitesboro wins series 2-0)

New Diana def. Hooks 9-6 (New Diana wins series 2-0)

Nacogdoches Central Heights def. Danbury 10-0 (Central Heights leads series 1-0)

Overton def. Kerens 7-2 (Overton leads series 1-0)

Woden def. West Sabine 5-3 (series tied 1-1)

Simms Bowie def. Union Grove 3-1 (Simms Bowie wins series 2-0)

Groveton def. Lovelady 3-0 (Groveton wins series 2-0)

Union Hill def. Trinidad 14-7 (series tied 1-1)

Union Hill vs. Trinidad game 3 - late

Longview Christian Heritage def. Red Oak Ovilla Christian 6-1 (LCHS moves into state championship game)

High School Softball Playoff Scores

Carthage def. Aubrey 7-5 (series tied 1-1)

Carthage def. Aubrey 12-1 (Carthage wins series 2-1)

Krum def. Rusk 1-0 (Krum wins series 2-0)

Joaquin def. Cross Roads 5-0 (Joaquin wins one game playoff)

Slocum def. Sulphur Bluff 10-1 (Slocum wins series 2-0)

