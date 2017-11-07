Beckville Volleyball Feeling Confident In Postseason

BECKVILLE - While there are several East Texas volleyball teams who could win state titles this year, there's only one team who is a clear-cut favorite to bring home the title.

The Beckville Ladycats have been the number 1 team in the state for most of the season and at the start of the day Tuesday, they had a perfect 39-0 record.

This is a team that's played together for awhile and that's a big reason why they've been so dominant this year. But even with all of that success, they're staying grounded. The Ladycats know that all it takes is one loss and this dream season would come to an end.

Head coach Cherry Downs says, "Either you finish your season with a zero or you finish it with a one which is a loss. I think they keep that in mind and their expectation...is to walk out with that zero still intact."

Beckville will play their regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday night against Winona.

