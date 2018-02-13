Bi-District Girls Basketball Action Continues Around ETX

TYLER - Tuesday night was the 2nd night of the girls high school basketball playoffs and we had several all-East Texas games in the area. In addition, we also had 5 state ranked teams who were in action in playoff openers.

Click on the video to see highlights of the Tatum-Chapel Hill and Troup-Harleton games...and look below for all of the scores from tonight's games.

5A REGION 3

Nacogdoches - 58

Waco University - 65

4A REGION 2

Tatum - 70

Chapel Hill - 27

Emory Rains - 50

Atlanta - 45

Bullard - 29

Rusk - 20

Henderson - 46

Kilgore - 25

3A REGION 2

Elysian Fields - 47

Winona - 51

Troup - 56

Harleton - 20

Sabine - 75

Jefferson - 41

White Oak - 28

Harmony - 37

3A REGION 3

Malakoff - 46

Maypearl - 40

Crockett - 43

Central Heights - 41

Pollok Central - 43

New Waverly - 49

2A REGION 3

Grapeland - 85

Italy - 50

LaPoynor - 60

Dallardsville Big Sandy - 45

Evadale - 76

Pineywoods Comm. Academy - 41

Kerens - 41

Lovelady - 56

Centerville - 62

Cayuga - 28

1A REGION 4

Centerville - 47

Trinidad - 43

