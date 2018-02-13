KYTX
Bi-District Girls Basketball Action Continues Around ETX

Girls High School BBall Recap Feb. 13

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:45 PM. CST February 13, 2018

TYLER - Tuesday night was the 2nd night of the girls high school basketball playoffs and we had several all-East Texas games in the area. In addition, we also had 5 state ranked teams who were in action in playoff openers.

Click on the video to see highlights of the Tatum-Chapel Hill and Troup-Harleton games...and look below for all of the scores from tonight's games.

 

5A REGION 3

Nacogdoches - 58
Waco University - 65

 

4A REGION 2

Tatum - 70
Chapel Hill - 27
 
Emory Rains - 50
Atlanta - 45
 
Bullard - 29
Rusk - 20
 
Henderson - 46
Kilgore - 25

 

3A REGION 2

Elysian Fields - 47
Winona - 51
 
Troup - 56
Harleton - 20
 
Sabine - 75
Jefferson - 41
 
White Oak - 28
Harmony - 37

 

3A REGION 3

Malakoff - 46
Maypearl - 40
 
Crockett - 43
Central Heights - 41
 
Pollok Central - 43
New Waverly - 49

 

2A REGION 3

Grapeland - 85
Italy - 50
 
LaPoynor - 60
Dallardsville Big Sandy - 45
 
Evadale - 76
Pineywoods Comm. Academy - 41
 
Kerens - 41
Lovelady - 56
 
Centerville - 62
Cayuga - 28

 

1A REGION 4

Centerville - 47
Trinidad - 43

