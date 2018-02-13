Bi-District Girls Basketball Action Continues Around ETX

TYLER - Tuesday night was the 2nd night of the girls high school basketball playoffs and we had several all-East Texas games in the area. In addition, we also had 5 state ranked teams who were in action in playoff openers.
Click on the video to see highlights of the Tatum-Chapel Hill and Troup-Harleton games...and look below for all of the scores from tonight's games.
5A REGION 3
Nacogdoches - 58
Waco University - 65
4A REGION 2
Tatum - 70
Chapel Hill - 27
Emory Rains - 50
Atlanta - 45
Bullard - 29
Rusk - 20
Henderson - 46
Kilgore - 25
3A REGION 2
Elysian Fields - 47
Winona - 51
Troup - 56
Harleton - 20
Sabine - 75
Jefferson - 41
White Oak - 28
Harmony - 37
3A REGION 3
Malakoff - 46
Maypearl - 40
Crockett - 43
Central Heights - 41
Pollok Central - 43
New Waverly - 49
2A REGION 3
Grapeland - 85
Italy - 50
LaPoynor - 60
Dallardsville Big Sandy - 45
Evadale - 76
Pineywoods Comm. Academy - 41
Kerens - 41
Lovelady - 56
Centerville - 62
Cayuga - 28
1A REGION 4
Centerville - 47
Trinidad - 43
