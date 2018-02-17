Both TJC Basketball Teams Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER- Both Tyler Junior College basketball teams picked up big wins on Saturday afternoon against Paris Junior College.

The #16 ranked Apache men defeated the Dragons 95-77 to move to 23-3 on the season. Next up for the men is a contest at Panola College on Wednesday at 7:30pm.

The TJC ladies were victorious as well. They defeated Paris 86-70 to move to 13-13 on the season. Next up, the ladies play at Panola College on Wednesday at 5:30pm.

