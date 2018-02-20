KYTX
Boys Basketball Playoffs Get Started Around East Texas

Boys Bi-District Basketball Recap Feb. 20

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 11:31 PM. CST February 20, 2018

TYLER - The boys basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday, and it was a tough first day for East Texas teams as they went 6-11.

On Tuesday, the remaining 54 teams hit the court...and the results were a little better for our area teams.

Click the video above for highlights from the Chapel Hill-Tatum, Marshall-Royse City, and Mt. Pleasant-Forney games...and look below for ALL of the boys bi-district scores.

 

6A REGION 2

The Woodlands - 56
Longview - 43
 
Rockwall - 64
Lufkin - 59

 

5A REGION 2

Sulphur Springs - 50
Lovejoy - 27
 
Royse City - 57
Marshall - 41
 
Mt. Pleasant - 57
Forney - 55
(OT)

 

5A REGION 3

Nacogdoches - 44
Waco - 47
 
Bryan Rudder - 61
Jacksonville - 38
 
Whitehouse - 55
A&M Consolidated - 53

 

4A REGION 2

Center - 78
Kilgore - 57
 
Van - 58
Paris North Lamar - 35
 
Spring Hill - 78
Rusk - 64
 
Paris - 43
Mabank - 46
 
Pleasant Grove - 51
Canton - 52
 
Chapel Hill - 42
Tatum - 62
 
Brownsboro - 72
Liberty-Eylau - 63
 
Carthage - 53
Gilmer - 48

 

4A REGION 3

China Spring - 47
Palestine - 57
 
Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 43
Diboll - 42
 
Athens - 85
Hillsboro - 92
(OT)
 
Silsbee - 98
Huntington - 63

 

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 117
Dallas Hampton Prep - 35
 
Dallas Madison - 59
Mineola - 47
 
Jefferson - 77
Arp - 35
 
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 49
Queen City - 37
 
Troup - 52
Elysian Fields - 38
 
Hughes Springs - 54
Prairiland - 42
 
Sunnyvale - 47
Alba-Golden - 65
 
Daingerfield - 58
Winnsboro - 42
 
Sabine - 81
Beckville - 62
 
Mt. Vernon - 
New Boston - 
 
White Oak - 60
West Rusk - 45

 

3A REGION 3

Maypearl - 38
Malakoff - 60
 
Crockett - 64
Woodville - 49
 
Pollok Central - 50
Hempstead - 44
 
Palestine Westwood - 56
Palmer - 49
 
Grandview - 51
Frankston - 26
 
Central Heights - 62
Trinity - 48

 

2A REGION 2

Big Sandy - 69
McLeod - 48
 
Clarksville - 77
Carlisle - 42
 
Martins Mill - 82
Honey Grove - 49
 
Bogata Rivercrest - 76
Hawkins - 59
 
Gary - 59
Linden-Kildare - 40

 

2A REGION 3

Dallardsville Big Sandy - 90
Cross Roads - 45
 
LaPoynor - 72
Groveton - 38
 
Neches - 48
San Augustine - 43
 
Pineywoods Community Academy - 102
Sabine Pass - 61
 
Shelbyville - 67
Alto - 54
 
Kerens - 94
Lovelady - 74
 
Grapeland - 67
Italy - 30
 
Tenaha - 80
New Summerfield - 49
 
Cushing - 48
Woden - 65

 

1A REGION 3

Saltillo - 64
Avinger - 36
 
Union Hill - 41
Roxton - 52

 

1A REGION 4

Oakwood - 62
Kennard - 37
 
Wells - 57
Milford - 63

