Boys Basketball Playoffs Get Started Around East Texas

TYLER - The boys basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday, and it was a tough first day for East Texas teams as they went 6-11.

On Tuesday, the remaining 54 teams hit the court...and the results were a little better for our area teams.

Click the video above for highlights from the Chapel Hill-Tatum, Marshall-Royse City, and Mt. Pleasant-Forney games...and look below for ALL of the boys bi-district scores.

6A REGION 2

The Woodlands - 56

Longview - 43

Rockwall - 64

Lufkin - 59

5A REGION 2

Sulphur Springs - 50

Lovejoy - 27

Royse City - 57

Marshall - 41

Mt. Pleasant - 57

Forney - 55

(OT)

5A REGION 3

Nacogdoches - 44

Waco - 47

Bryan Rudder - 61

Jacksonville - 38

Whitehouse - 55

A&M Consolidated - 53

4A REGION 2

Center - 78

Kilgore - 57

Van - 58

Paris North Lamar - 35

Spring Hill - 78

Rusk - 64

Paris - 43

Mabank - 46

Pleasant Grove - 51

Canton - 52

Chapel Hill - 42

Tatum - 62

Brownsboro - 72

Liberty-Eylau - 63

Carthage - 53

Gilmer - 48

4A REGION 3

China Spring - 47

Palestine - 57

Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 43

Diboll - 42

Athens - 85

Hillsboro - 92

(OT)

Silsbee - 98

Huntington - 63

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 117

Dallas Hampton Prep - 35

Dallas Madison - 59

Mineola - 47

Jefferson - 77

Arp - 35

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 49

Queen City - 37

Troup - 52

Elysian Fields - 38

Hughes Springs - 54

Prairiland - 42

Sunnyvale - 47

Alba-Golden - 65

Daingerfield - 58

Winnsboro - 42

Sabine - 81

Beckville - 62

Mt. Vernon -

New Boston -

White Oak - 60

West Rusk - 45

3A REGION 3

Maypearl - 38

Malakoff - 60

Crockett - 64

Woodville - 49

Pollok Central - 50

Hempstead - 44

Palestine Westwood - 56

Palmer - 49

Grandview - 51

Frankston - 26

Central Heights - 62

Trinity - 48

2A REGION 2

Big Sandy - 69

McLeod - 48

Clarksville - 77

Carlisle - 42

Martins Mill - 82

Honey Grove - 49

Bogata Rivercrest - 76

Hawkins - 59

Gary - 59

Linden-Kildare - 40

2A REGION 3

Dallardsville Big Sandy - 90

Cross Roads - 45

LaPoynor - 72

Groveton - 38

Neches - 48

San Augustine - 43

Pineywoods Community Academy - 102

Sabine Pass - 61

Shelbyville - 67

Alto - 54

Kerens - 94

Lovelady - 74

Grapeland - 67

Italy - 30

Tenaha - 80

New Summerfield - 49

Cushing - 48

Woden - 65

1A REGION 3

Saltillo - 64

Avinger - 36

Union Hill - 41

Roxton - 52

1A REGION 4

Oakwood - 62

Kennard - 37

Wells - 57

Milford - 63

© 2018 KYTX-TV