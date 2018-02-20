Boys Basketball Playoffs Get Started Around East Texas

TYLER - The boys basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday, and it was a tough first day for East Texas teams as they went 6-11.
On Tuesday, the remaining 54 teams hit the court...and the results were a little better for our area teams.
Click the video above for highlights from the Chapel Hill-Tatum, Marshall-Royse City, and Mt. Pleasant-Forney games...and look below for ALL of the boys bi-district scores.
6A REGION 2
The Woodlands - 56
Longview - 43
Rockwall - 64
Lufkin - 59
5A REGION 2
Sulphur Springs - 50
Lovejoy - 27
Royse City - 57
Marshall - 41
Mt. Pleasant - 57
Forney - 55
(OT)
5A REGION 3
Nacogdoches - 44
Waco - 47
Bryan Rudder - 61
Jacksonville - 38
Whitehouse - 55
A&M Consolidated - 53
4A REGION 2
Center - 78
Kilgore - 57
Van - 58
Paris North Lamar - 35
Spring Hill - 78
Rusk - 64
Paris - 43
Mabank - 46
Pleasant Grove - 51
Canton - 52
Chapel Hill - 42
Tatum - 62
Brownsboro - 72
Liberty-Eylau - 63
Carthage - 53
Gilmer - 48
4A REGION 3
China Spring - 47
Palestine - 57
Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 43
Diboll - 42
Athens - 85
Hillsboro - 92
(OT)
Silsbee - 98
Huntington - 63
3A REGION 2
Edgewood - 117
Dallas Hampton Prep - 35
Dallas Madison - 59
Mineola - 47
Jefferson - 77
Arp - 35
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 49
Queen City - 37
Troup - 52
Elysian Fields - 38
Hughes Springs - 54
Prairiland - 42
Sunnyvale - 47
Alba-Golden - 65
Daingerfield - 58
Winnsboro - 42
Sabine - 81
Beckville - 62
Mt. Vernon -
New Boston -
White Oak - 60
West Rusk - 45
3A REGION 3
Maypearl - 38
Malakoff - 60
Crockett - 64
Woodville - 49
Pollok Central - 50
Hempstead - 44
Palestine Westwood - 56
Palmer - 49
Grandview - 51
Frankston - 26
Central Heights - 62
Trinity - 48
2A REGION 2
Big Sandy - 69
McLeod - 48
Clarksville - 77
Carlisle - 42
Martins Mill - 82
Honey Grove - 49
Bogata Rivercrest - 76
Hawkins - 59
Gary - 59
Linden-Kildare - 40
2A REGION 3
Dallardsville Big Sandy - 90
Cross Roads - 45
LaPoynor - 72
Groveton - 38
Neches - 48
San Augustine - 43
Pineywoods Community Academy - 102
Sabine Pass - 61
Shelbyville - 67
Alto - 54
Kerens - 94
Lovelady - 74
Grapeland - 67
Italy - 30
Tenaha - 80
New Summerfield - 49
Cushing - 48
Woden - 65
1A REGION 3
Saltillo - 64
Avinger - 36
Union Hill - 41
Roxton - 52
1A REGION 4
Oakwood - 62
Kennard - 37
Wells - 57
Milford - 63
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs