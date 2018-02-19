Boys Basketball Playoffs Get Underway

TYLER - 71 East Texas boys high school basketball teams made the postseason this year.

Of that group, 17 teams played in 14 games on the opening night of the playoffs.

Both of our 6A teams were on the court, as were a number of smaller schools.

Click the video above to see highlights from the Lufkin-Rockwall game...and look below for all of the scores from the first night of games.

6A REGION 2

The Woodlands - 56

Longview - 43

Rockwall - 64

Lufkin - 59

4A REGION 3

Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 43

Diboll - 42

Silsbee - 98

Huntington - 63

3A REGION 2

Daingerfield - 58

Winnsboro - 42

3A REGION 3

Pollok Central - 50

Hempstead - 44

2A REGION 2

Martins Mill - 82

Honey Grove - 49

2A REGION 3

Shelbyville - 67

Alto - 54

Grapeland - 67

Italy - 30

Tenaha - 80

New Summerfield - 49

1A REGION 3

Saltillo - 64

Avinger - 36

Union Hill - 41

Roxton - 52

1A REGION 4

Oakwood - 62

Kennard - 37

Wells - 57

Milford - 63

© 2018 KYTX-TV