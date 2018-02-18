Brownsboro Boys basketball coach Brent Smith joins the show.

Brownsboro head basketball coach Brent Smith stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview. In the four years that he's been head coach of the Bears, he's accumulated a perfect 36-0 record in district play.

He talked about the success of the program, and how his seniors have played an instrumental role. And best of all, he dished on what his secret talent is.

Next up for the Brownsboro boys is a first round playoff matchup against Liberty-Eylau. This game will take place on Tuesday night (2/20) at 6:00pm at Longview High School.

© 2018 KYTX-TV