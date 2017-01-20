Bryson Smith Talks About Recruiting and the Univ. of Houston

John Tyler quarterback Bryson Smith committed to the University of Houston in May 2016.

Smith had an amazing 2016 season, but when coach Tom Herman left the Cougars, it gave Smith a lot to think about over the last few weeks and months.

Bryson says, "Its been a lot of chaos and I've just been trying to stay level-headed and stay focused and just follow my heart."

Smith was happy to learn that former offensive coordinator Major Applewhite got the Cougars head coaching job. Smith and Applewhite have a good relationship from the recruiting process and Smith says, "it's really one of the reasons why I stayed with Houston."

While there have been several players to go from East Texas to the Cougars, including former John Tyler star Greg Ward Jr., Smith is trying to take another player with him to Houston...T.K. Gorman wide receiver Judah Bell.

Smith says, "I'm a recruinter for Houston so I'm trying to get him up there with me. It would be a lot of fun. We're both guys from Tyler to just continue that legacy."

(© 2017 KYTX)