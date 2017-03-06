Cal Ripken Jr. Holds Clinic In East Texas

TYLER, Texas - Plenty of big name baseball players came through East Texas on their way to the big leagues. However, it's not too often that a Hall of Famer makes a stop to visit kids in our portion of the state.

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. stopped by fields in Tyler and Longview to help out with some of his clinics. The Ripken clinics are held all over the country and Cal spent a little time at each of them in Tyler and Longview.

Since the clinics were for kids ages 6-14, that means none of them were alive when Ripken played his final game in the majors (back in 2001). But that doesn't mean none of them knew who he was.

Bryan Farnham says, "I was just like, whoa, Hall of Famer in the house."

Over 200 kids took part in the clinics throughout the day. And while they never saw the Iron Man play, their parents, many of whom were in the stands, definitely enjoyed seeing this baseball legend up close,

(© 2017 KYTX)