Carthage Celebrates State Championship Team

CARTHAGE - The Carthage football team celebrated their 2017 4A state championship in grand fashion on Monday evening. Carthage High School hosted a special ceremony inside the auditorium to commemorate their championship season. Players, coaches, family members, and fans all attended the heartwarming event.

The ceremony consisted of congratulatory speeches from principal Jason Harris and emcee Larry Allen, in addition to a wonderful tribute by head coach Scott Surratt. Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, players took to the hallways to sign autographs for fans.

“I’m glad we’re having these kinds of things,” Surratt stated, “That means you’ve done something special. It’s great for the kids and the community.” Senior RB Keaontay Ingram echoed those sentiments. “It’s a team effort. With the community in it, they’re a big part of it too.”

This is the 6th championship in the last 10 years for the Bulldogs.

© 2018 KYTX-TV