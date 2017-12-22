Carthage win 6th State Title

The Carthage Bulldogs dominated Kennedale on Friday afternoon to secure their 6th state title. From start to finish the Bulldogs controlled the tempo of the game, on their way to a 49-21 victory.

Carthage scored on their first seven possessions of the contest and took a 42-7 lead entering the 4th quarter. From there, they cruised to their second consecutive state title.

Gunner Capps, who was named the Offensive MVP, threw for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mehki Colbert was the recipient of one of those touchdown passes, and ended up with 191 yards receiving, which established a new 4A state title game record.

Keaontay Ingram was his usual phenomenal self, as he finished with 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Mykel Gates was voted the game's Defensive MVP. The senior linebacker had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

"It's been a dream since we were little and we made it come true," Gates stated. "I can't explain to you how it feels right now."

