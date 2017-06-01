CBS 19 EXCLUSIVE - Keaontay Ingram Talks About Committing to UT

CARTHAGE - Bulldogs running back Keaontay Ingram is not only one of the top players in East Texas, he's one of the top players in the country. Throughout his junior season of high school, Ingram picked up college offers from all over the country.

Earlier this week, he made his college decision as he committed to the University of Texas.

In his first TV interview since that decision, Ingram talks exclusively to CBS 19 about why he's headed to Austin, what it was like to go through the recruiting process, and how excited he is to wear the burnt orange.

