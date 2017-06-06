Central Heights Baseball Looking For Another State Title

NACOGDOCHES - The Central Heights baseball team was one of the best 3A teams in the state during the regular season. In the postseason, they've backed up those stats as they've posted a 10-1 record.

Now, they're just 2 wins away from their first state title since 2004. But they know neither of those wins will be easy.

Central Heights head coach Travis Jackson says, "We just have to go down and prove ourselves in two games and hopefully come back state champions."

Blue Devils sophomore catcher Wyatt Allen adds, "Words can't describe how excited I am. We're proud of guys for getting us there and I think we'll have the best ability to win it."

First up for the Blue Devils is a showdown with Whitesboro. That game will be on Wednesday at 4 PM in Round Rock, with the winner moving on to Thursday's 3A state championship game.

