Central Heights Moves Into State Title Game

ROUND ROCK - The Central Heights baseball team has been one of the best teams in the state this year. The Blue Devils have won 28 of their last 29 games and were the #1 team in 3A for most of the season.

And while that's all very impressive, they have their eyes set on winning their first state title in 13 years.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils played Whitesboro in the 3A state semifinals.

Central Heights pitcher Grayson Rodriguez had a nearly perfect outing. He pitched a complete game, gave up just 2 hits and no runs, and struck out 14 Bearkats.

And, he got plenty of support from his teammates. Rowan Arrant led the attack by going 2-for-3 and driving in 4 Blue Devils, and Cade Wilson chipped in 2 hits as well.

All of that added up to a dominating 7-0 win over Whitesboro and Central Heights first trip to the state championship game since 2011.

The Blue Devils will be back on the field on Thursday at 12:00 PM when they take on Wall in the 3A state championship game.

